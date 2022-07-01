Prime plots fetch HMDA Rs 137.65 crore 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The e-auctioning of prime plots in Turkayamjal and Bahadurpally layouts on Thursday fetched the State Exchequer Rs 137.65 crore, much less than the expected Rs 200 toRs 250 crore. Of the total 85 plots, only 73 plots were auctioned in these two layouts.The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) put up as many as 34 prime plots in Turkayamjal and 51 plots in Bahadurpally layouts for e-auction.

For the 51 plots in Bahadurpally, 50 bidders expressed interest and an amount of Rs 52.63 crore was raised. The response was good for Bahadurpally layout as plot sizes ranged from 290 sq yd to 529 sq yd. As against the minimum upset price of Rs 20,000 per sq.yd, the average per sq.yd was auctioned for Rs 33,793. For the Turkayamjal plots, a multi-purpose zone, the response was lukewarm. Of the 34 plots on offer, only 23 were auctioned and Rs 85.02 crore was raised.

The plots had been divided in large sizes, viz 14 plots in the 600-700 sq yd bracket, 10 plots in the 701-800 sq yd bracket, five plots of 800-850 sq yd) and five of 900-1,000 sq yd bracket. As against the upset price of Rs 40,000 per sq yd, the average price per sq yd was Rs 49,101. Meanwhile, another 148 plots in Thorrur layout will go under the hammer on July 1, 2, and 4.