Telangana makes it to list of top achievers in BRAP

As many as 118 new reforms were included to further augment the reform process.

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan

Telangana IT and Industries Prinicipal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan (File photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major achievement, Telangana has found a place among India’s top achievers in the implementation of the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2020. According to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the other top achievers were AP, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

In a departure from previous years’ practice, this year, States and UTs were ranked under the four categories like top achievers, achievers, aspirers, and emerging business ecosystems. Speaking to Express, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT & Industries) said Telangana was expected to be the top-performing state in the county as reforms and various initiatives are being implemented on the ground level. “In fact, Telangana is among a few States to implement the reforms 100 percent,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

The BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points covering 15 business regulatory areas such as access to information, single window system, labour, environment, land administration and transfer of land and property, utility permits, and others. As many as 118 new reforms were included to further augment the reform process.

The sectoral reforms with 72 action points spread across nine sectors namely trade licence, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOCs, telecom, movie shooting, and tourism were introduced for the first time to expand the scope of the reforms agenda.The assessment gives full weightage to the feedback obtained from actual users/respondents at the ground level, who provided their feedback about the effective implementation of reforms.The broader aim is to boost investor confidence, foster a business-friendly climate and augment the EoDB across the country by introducing an element of healthy competition. 

Spurring growth
The objective of assessing the States/UTs is to create an enabling framework wherein learnings can be shared among States/UTs which in turn will lead to a nationwide spillover of good practices.

