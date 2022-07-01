TSRTC, postal dept tie up for home delivery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSRTC Cargo and Parcel Services, which has already launched door delivery facilities in 16 locations across Hyderabad, has entered into an agreement with the Department of Posts to expand its home delivery services in the twin cities.

During a meeting the TSRTC officials had with Postmaster General, Hyderabad Headquarters, TM Sreelatha and other officials, it was decided to launch the home delivery services in 27 of the 110 pin code centres in Hyderabad.

TSRTC Vice Chairman & MD VC Sajjanar said: “The TSRTC Cargo and Parcel Services has been shipping more than 18,000 parcels each day through TSRTC bus network. This service will now be made available in 177 bus stations, 455 parcel counters and 65 interstate parcel booking counters.”