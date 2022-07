By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old boy who was apprehended in a minor rape case by Rajendranagar police and lodged at Juvenile Home for boys in Saidabad, was allegedly beaten up by the warden during his stay at the home.

After he came out on bail, he complained of pain in his private parts and informed his parents that the warden had hit him with a bat. Doctors found that the boy’s testis were severely damaged and he had to undergo a surgery for the same. Saidabad police registered a case.