BJP chief Nadda enters Hyderabad with a big bang, holds rally

Published: 02nd July 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda waves at followers at the Hyderabad International Airport on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP national president JP Nadda received a grand welcome by party workers on his arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday evening. 

Before heading to Novotel at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur, the venue for BJP’s national executive meetings to be held on July 2 and 3, he took out a rally with thousands of party workers in Shamshabad in an open-roof vehicle.

He was received by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Nizamabad MP D Arvind, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman, national executive member Vijayashanti and others at the airport. 

After reaching the venue, he inaugurated the photo exhibition depicting Telangana’s culture, BJP’s struggle for Telangana’s Statehood, Telangana Liberation movement and so on. He also held a meeting with BJP’s national general secretaries later.

bigwigs give booth-level tips to cadre
A social balance ensuring representation from all communities and castes in booth-level committees is of prime importance in the coming elections, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh told BJP cadre during a meeting held with Goshamahal Assembly segment leaders. The meet has come in handy for the saffron party, which is on a mission to come to power in 2023 in the State, as a workshop to impart their best practices of various other States, where the party is in power. Top leaders held meetings with the booth-level leaders interacting with them

