Come, learn about development from us, KTR to PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dashing off an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday set the stage for a showdown between the ruling TRS and the BJP. With no clear winner in the battle for flexis and hoardings, and both parties keen to outdo each other when it comes to showmanship.

The BJP had a trial run of sorts on Friday, welcoming the party’s national president JP Nadda in a huge rally. TRS will be taking out a huge rally, right from Shamshabad airport to the Jalavihar to welcome the Opposition candidate for Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to the city. Sinha will later meet Congress and AIMIM leaders as part of his campaign.

Hoardings and cutouts put up by TRS and BJP leaders

jostle for space and eyeballs on a traffic island in

Hyderabad on Friday. | RVK RAo

“Aao, Dekho and Seekho” (come, see and learn), wrote Rama Rao in his letter to Modi, emphasising the development that Telangana has witnessed over the past eight years. “Aao, Dekho, Seekho and talk about development in your executive meeting”, he wrote.

Rama Rao, however, said that they were not expecting that the BJP, which he says has hostility and narrow-mindedness in its DNA, would have any meaningful discussion, which is useful for people, in its national executive. “The real agenda of the BJP was hatred and its ideology was divisive politics,” Rama Rao alleged.

He said that Telangana was the best place for the BJP to start a new beginning. “Welcome to Telangana, which is a place for peace, harmony, development and known for Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. Study the projects, schemes and good governance in Telangana and try to implement the same in the BJP-ruled states, which were facing problems due to double-engine governments. Start a new beginning from here,” Rama Rao told Modi in his open letter.

TS best place for unity: KTR

“Telangana is creating history with irrigation, infrastructure, innovation and inclusive policy and is known for overall development. Telangana soil will provide an opportunity to change your thoughts and politics.

There is no better place than Telangana to discuss unity and diversity and development agenda. It is up to you to decide whether you change your ideology or not,” Rama Rao said. He suggested that Modi study Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya, 24x7 free power supply, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Rythu Vedikas and others.

Grabbing eyeballs

With no clear winner in the battle for flexis and hoardings, the TRS and BJP are now keen to outdo each other when it comes to showmanship