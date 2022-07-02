‘Don’ Ganesh of Hyderabad imparts criminal lessons, has a flair for films

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is a multi-faceted criminal, who not only commits crimes but also organises them by hiring experts from the crime world. Brahmadev Rajashri Ganesh, 37, has a chequered history, moving from one crime to another. He now faces 37 cases, mostly house burglaries in the two Telugu States.

According to Hyderabad police, Ganesh has an innate talent in organising burglaries. He provides logistics, funds and nuggets of wisdom from his experience and protection to his comrades-in-arms and after an operation is pulled off, he takes 60 per cent of the stash and the rest goes to those who actually commit the crime.

Ganesh, who has completed his Intermediate, started his career in crime by first betting on cricket and then dabbling in real estate in 2009. He was in fact a little successful in this enterprise and even bought a bike. Police officers said Ganesh has another side to him. He is interested in directing movies, but got nowhere in the film world. In 2012, he met a dance master who was also into thefts.

Both of them began breaking into houses and stealing valuables and cash. They committed burglaries in Kadapa district in AP and even served time in jail. Intent on making the most of the adversity, Ganesh befriended the inmates of jails and formed a gang of thieves for his future escapades in the crime world.

Ganesh also acquired expertise in getting his contacts in jail out on bail. So far he got bail for 10 such offenders and formed a team to break into houses and loot them. Ganesh, in due course of time, teamed up with one Dhanunjay from Karnataka, who is a house burglar extraordinaire after getting him out of jail on bail by paying Rs 10,000 as surety. Then both of them pulled off several thefts in both the Telugu states.

The police said that Ganesh also tried his hand in the flesh trade in Tirupati from 2014 to 2019. But the police soon closed in on him and put him behind the bars. After his release, he resumed house burglaries.

The LB Nagar police recently arrested him when he came to Hyderabad and seized three tolas of gold, 22 tolas of silver, and Rs 1 lakh cash.