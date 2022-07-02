STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana State government announces new postings for three IPS officers

Vineeth G, who was working as an officer on special duty at Kothagudem, has been appointed as SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Published: 02nd July 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday issued orders on the transfer and posting of three IPS officers in Bhadradrikothagudem district. As per the orders, Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt has been instructed to report at the DGP office.

Vineeth G, who was working as an officer on special duty at Kothagudem, has been appointed as SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Birudaraju Rohith Raju who is working as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Greyhounds is posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bhadrachalam.

Vineeth G new Kothagudem SP
Vineeth G, who was working as an officer on special duty at Kothagudem, has been appointed as SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Posting IPS Bhadradrikothagudem Transfer
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp