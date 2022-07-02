Telangana State government announces new postings for three IPS officers

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday issued orders on the transfer and posting of three IPS officers in Bhadradrikothagudem district. As per the orders, Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt has been instructed to report at the DGP office.

Vineeth G, who was working as an officer on special duty at Kothagudem, has been appointed as SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Birudaraju Rohith Raju who is working as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Greyhounds is posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bhadrachalam.

Vineeth G new Kothagudem SP

