BJP national executive resolves to end 'family rule'; wrest power in southern states 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the concluding day of the two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the BJP on Sunday, a political resolution was passed to "end politics based on casteism, appeasement, dynastic and family rule, and to create an environment in the country where development and performance become the centre of politics."

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing media at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) during the party's NEC meetings, noted that the resolution was moved by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and was seconded by Chief Minister of Karnataka Baswaraj Bommmai and himself.

Quoting Amit Shah's statement which observed "casteism, corruption, family, dynastic, and appeasement politics as the greatest political sins committed on the land of this country," he said the resolution emphasised making India the global leader (Vishwa Guru) in the nexr 30 years (towards the end of Amrit Kaal), when India would have completed 100 years of independence.

He also said that the party has resolved to form governments in the states across south India, including Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, and West Bengal.

He also revealed that as part of the internal security issues, BJP has set the target for the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from 60 percent of the northeast, and to see that there are no fault lines in the northeast by 2024.

Issues like religious fundamentalism and the rise of various fundamental groups fueling radicalisation, ending politics of violence, the need to remove all obstacles to women empowerment, achievements of the government in bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act, and setting objectives for the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav formed part of the political resolution.

Himanta also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested bringing the changes happening in the northeast into the focus of the entire country, and to look for ways to make BJP workers take the achievements of the country and the Centre to the grass-roots.

He said that the prime minister was keen on spreading the message and story of the struggle which happened in the simple life of Draupadi Murmu, the party's candidate for the presidential elections, into the country's limelight.