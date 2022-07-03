STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First time since Feb, Telangana Covid cases top 500

Hyderabad reported 261, over half of the total number of cases, while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts logged 43 cases each and Mancherial district recorded 34 cases.

Published: 03rd July 2022

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Saturday logged 516 new Covid-19 cases, the first time since February this year that the daily count has exceeded the 500 cases mark. Though 434 patients recovered from Covid-19, 4,784 patients remain under isolation.

No deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 26,976 samples tested, results of 631 were awaited. Hyderabad reported 261, over half of the total number of cases, while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts logged 43 cases each and Mancherial district recorded 34 cases.

