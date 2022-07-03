Seven friends lend helping hand to the needy in Telangana

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: If movies from across the country are to be taken as a mirror for society, then a collective of seven youngsters stereotypically either resorts to a life of crime and extravagance or brings about change that challenges the ideas that people have about the young generation. Though many people won’t hesitate to lead a fancy life, a group of seven friends from Khammam believes otherwise.

At an age when many take to experiencing the pleasures of life, Sree Teja Deeti and six of his school friends started the Khammam Youth Association (KYA) in 2017 to address the issues of the marginalised sections of society. All the founding members were students of the SVM Central Public School, they proudly claim.

Speaking to Express, KYA founder and president Sree Teja mentions, “Seven of us were friends from childhood and had similar attitudes towards the problems ailing society. We would regularly talk about doing something to address it, as a result of which the KYA was formed.”

“Though we started with seven persons, the number of people associated with us has now grown to 120,” he adds. At a time when even the biggest organisations with funding from billionaires don’t hesitate to ask for donations, Sree Teja informs that they have been extending services by pooling in money from group members.

Clear goals

To make the best of the resources, they have planned to help communities and people with four focus points in order to help the needy develop sustainably. Adhering to the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations’ General Assembly, the KYA has resolved to alleviate poverty, address hunger and malnutrition issues, promote good health and well-being and offer quality education.

Till now, they have provided food packets to 13,500 needy persons as part of their goal to address hunger.

As part of their initiative to offer quality education, they have provided school kits to 1,300 students studying in schools in underprivileged communities.As part of their green initiatives, they also distribute saplings to people and are planning to offer clay idols of Lord Ganesha.

Even with limited financial backing, the KYA has been providing school kits to students from underprivileged backgrounds in the Jamui district of Bihar and supplying groceries to 30 visually challenged families in Bhubaneswar of Odisha and 23 families in Nasik of Maharashtra.