Telangana HC raps Collector over missing names on Dharani portal

The petitioners’ counsel pointed out, that their names were recently removed from the Dharani Portal for reasons best known to the government, depriving them of the financial assistance.

Published: 03rd July 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered Kamareddy District Collector to submit a comprehensive report explaining why the entries regarding the lands belonging to tribals in Yacahram Mandal have been deleted.The court warned that if he did not submit the report, he and the RDO would have to appear before the court in person on July 15, 2022.

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar issued the direction in a writ case brought forth by Bhupally Sailu and 75 other farmers from Yacharam mandal, Kamareddy district who are all members of the Scheduled Tribe Community and come from Sajya Nayak thanda, Purya Nayak thanda, Gandhari Utnoor and Laxmi Nayak Thanda.

As they were living in poverty, the then-existing government of Andhra Pradesh issued patta certificates and assigned the land to all the farmers ranging from half an area to three acres each to eke out a living.
The petitioner’s attorney informed the court that the Telangana government had granted Pattadar Pass Books and title deeds also to all of the petitioners and that these documents had been updated on the Dharani portal.

They also said that they were receiving financial benefits under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. But recently, the petitioners’ counsel pointed out, that their names were recently removed from the Dharani Portal for reasons best known to the government, depriving them of the financial assistance provided to them under Rythu Bandhu scheme as well as other welfare programmes of the Telangana government, without giving the petitioners prior notice.The Judge asked how could the petitioners’ names be removed from the Dharani portal without any justifications.

