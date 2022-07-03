Telangana High Court provides relief for Jamuna Hatcheries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday prevented the State revenue authorities from dispossessing Jamuna Hatcheries, a poultry company, of 3-acre property at Atchampet hamlet of Masaipet mandal in Medak district. The company is owned by BJP MLA Eatela Rajender’s family members.

The State government claims that the Eatela family encroached upon 18 acres of land in Achampet survey number 130 A. Last Thursday, revenue officials took possession of the entire land and returned it to the original assignees. State Attorney Harendra Pershad stated that because the assignees parties did not name the poultry company in the proceedings, the petition is unconstitutional.

Senior attorney D Prakash Reddy, representing the hatcheries, stated that they operate the poultry on a 3-acre plot and have no link with the additional land under question. Even this 3-acre site, he maintained, was purchased from a regular pattadar Kolli Sitarama Rao. The transaction was recorded, he said. The judge reviewed the arguments and concluded that the revenue authorities had not dealt with these facts despite being directed to do so.