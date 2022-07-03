STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'TRS is having malicious intention': BJP cries foul over presence of Telangana intelligence official in metting venue

BJP's former MLA N Indrasena Reddy alleged that the intelligence official who was caught by them was handed over to his senior officials and ensured that the pictures he allegedly took were deleted.

Published: 03rd July 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders attend the party's National Executive meeting, in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A senior leader of Telangana BJP on Sunday alleged that they caught an intelligence official while taking pictures of draft resolution copies of the party's National Executive Council meet's day's proceedings, being held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre here.

"The local government with a malicious intention is trying to make all the discussions that are taking place here public. The intelligence official came inside the hall where there is no permission to enter. He used a police pass to enter the venue. The official was caught while taking pictures of the draft resolution copies using mobile phone before the beginning of the day's proceedings. He was handed over to senior officials," Reddy told reporters outside HICC.

He said the state government's attitude is not acceptable and they should not intrude on the privacy of others.

"Why should he (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) send (intelligence officials) like this? If there is anything he should deal with it directly," he further alleged.

He demanded that the state government apologise for the incident.

Meanwhile, when asked about the alleged incident, a police official declined to comment.

