BJP’s national executive holds TRS responsible for all that ails Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP national executive, which devoted much time to discussing the prevailing conditions in Telangana, on Sunday felt that the people were vexed with the TRS rule and exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the State.

“The people are determined to end the corrupt and family-rule of TRS in Telangana. A double-engine government will be formed in the State under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP executive meeting declared. The meeting described the TRS government as a symbol of corruption and regretted that the State had “the misfortune of being a prime example of family rule”.

Expressing concern over the “deterioration in the economic, social and human development in Telangana”, the BJP national executive felt: “The degeneration that the State has witnessed over the last eight years is unparalleled and the responsibility lies squarely with the State government”.

At the meeting, party vice-president DK Aruna explained the state of affairs in Telangana under the TRS rule. “The entire national executive expressed anguish over the situation in the State,” according to Jal Shakti Minister Piyush Goyal.

In reply to a question on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s repeated threats of jailing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Goyal said at the press briefing that investigation would reveal the corruption of the TRS government and action would be taken accordingly.

The national executive felt that though a large number of people, especially youth, fought for separate Telangana State, the TRS government failed them. The TRS government even failed to keep its assurances on “Nidhulu, Neellu and Niyamakalu” (funds, water and jobs). “The people of the State feel betrayed. Paradoxically, those very people who reaped political benefit using the name of Telangana, stood in the forefront in perpetrating a fraud on the people, who feel a sense of disappointment. After eight years of the current dispensation, the position of Telangana has become worse”, the party resolved.

The national executive of the saffron party recalled that the BJP supported the separate Statehood edition with the intention that the aspirations of the people of Telangana, especially youth, students, farmers and other marginalised sections would fructify. The BJP expected the problems of the marginalised and youth to be addressed immediately. However, there has neither been any recruitment drive nor has there been any effort to uplift marginalised, such as Dalits and women politically, socially and economically,” the BJP felt.

The BJP meet also came down heavily on the TRS government for the latter’s “failure” in keeping the assurances of filling one lakh jobs. “Similarly, universities of Telangana, whose role was critical and crucial in the formation of a separate State, are today facing dismal conditions with 70 per cent of the faculty positions remaining vacant and an acute dearth of funds for research, development and infrastructure creation,” the BJP felt. The meeting also pointed out that the recruitment of teachers for schools too was not taken up and the school buildings are in utter dilapidation.

BJP’s chances bright: Goyal

Goyal said that the BJP improved its strength in GHMC elections and won two Assemblies - Dubbaka and Huzurabad - in bypolls. “There is unrest among all sections of the state. A change of guard in Telangana is certain,” he said. Goyal alleged that the State government inflated the cost of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme from Rs 40,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore. The TRS government failed to complete Palamuru-Rangareddy, Nettempadu and other projects, he alleged.

‘KCR quaking in fear’

Asked about the CM’s statement that if the BJP pulled down the TRS government in the State, the TRS would dethrone the BJP government at the Centre, Goyal said: “Rao’s statement reflects his fear”. Reacting to other critical remarks of Rao, Goyal said that it exposed “Rao’s culture”.

