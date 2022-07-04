National Executive meet: BJP leaders feast on Telangana dishes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP leaders from across the country, who have been camping in Hyderabad for the past couple of days for the party’s National Executive committee (NEC) meetings, had a taste of typical Telangana cuisine at HICC in Madhapur on Sunday.

Even as the delegates attending the NEC have been enjoying a variety of food preparations from different Indian cuisines, the State unit of BJP on Sunday not only familiarised them with the local cuisine but served them the best of Telangana dishes. The master chef for this sumptuous lunch was Goolla Yadama from Gudatipalli village in Husnabad mandal of Siddipet district. A six-member team led by Yadamma prepared an elaborate menu and 50 varieties of dishes.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who handpicked Yadamma for the job, had selected the menu, keeping in view the tastes of the BJP leaders hailing from different parts of the country. Apart from all the items which were served for the lunch, even snacks, sweets and other desserts were prepared exclusively in Telangana style.

The main course of the menu included tomato-beans curry, aloo kurma (potato gravy), bagara baingan (spicy brinjal), ivy gourd-coconut fry, okra-cashew-groundnut fry, ridge gourd fry with meal-maker flakes, methi-moong dal fry, mango dal, biryani, pulihora, pudina rice, white rice, curd rice, gongura pickle, cucumber chutney, tomato chutney and bottle gourd chutney.

The spread of sweets included paramannam made of jaggery, sevaiyaan pudding, sweet puranpolis and ariselu. Snacks included gaarelu made of moong dal, sakinaalu, makka gudaalu and sarva pindi with various chutneys like that of tomato, groundnut, coconut and chilli.

Mere noise pollution, says Revanth

Referring to the BJP’s Sankalpa Sabha, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the BJP leaders’ speeches were disappointing and only displayed their “thirst for political power” in the State. He said that the people of Telangana expected announcements with regard to the promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech but in vain. In a statement, Revanth Reddy said that the BJP leaders’ “monotonous” speeches have only led to sound pollution and were of little use for the people of Telangana.

Congress flies black balloons

Demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statements on the formation of Telangana, the Congress attempted to stage a protest in front of the State BJP office on Sunday. The protesters, led by State Fisheries Congress chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, released black balloons into the air. They demanded that the Prime Minister tender an apology to the people of Telangana before addressing a public meeting. The protesters were later detained by the police and shifted to a nearby police station.