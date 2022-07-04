STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana state likely to receive heavy rainfall for next three days

Several parts of the State are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next three days as Southwest monsoon would become intense.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rains, Rainfall

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the State are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next three days as the Southwest monsoon would become intense. According to IMD’s forecast, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem

Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet and some others parts of the State.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 74.4 mm was recorded at Kamareddy and in GHMC limits, Alwal witnessed highest rainfall of 21.1 mm. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 to 36° C, while the minimum temperatures in the range of 22 to 24° C.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rainfall IMD Southweat monsoon
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp