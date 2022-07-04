Telangana state likely to receive heavy rainfall for next three days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the State are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next three days as the Southwest monsoon would become intense. According to IMD’s forecast, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem

Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet and some others parts of the State.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 74.4 mm was recorded at Kamareddy and in GHMC limits, Alwal witnessed highest rainfall of 21.1 mm. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 to 36° C, while the minimum temperatures in the range of 22 to 24° C.