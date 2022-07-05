STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 Telangana students fall sick after eating meal at school

According to some parents, students started vomiting after consuming the food, after which they were shifted to the Bhainsa Area Hospital for treatment. 

Published: 05th July 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 05:30 AM

Students at the KGBV in Bhainsa of Nirmal district check their plates for insects on Monday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Around 20 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bhainsa fell sick after they reportedly consumed the food served under midday meal scheme on Monday. According to some parents, students started vomiting after consuming the food, after which they were shifted to the Bhainsa Area Hospital for treatment.

Parents convened at the school and staged a protest. They claimed that for the last five days, their wards have been complaining that the school had been serving them food that had insects. “Some students fell unconscious as they have been avoid eating the food served at the school,” they said. 

“We have complained to higher officials in the past and urged them to resolve this problem. But all our pleas fell on deaf ears,” they added.

