Mission Telangana: After Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha, BJP looks to poach TRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the success of Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the State BJP leaders are holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ways to carry forward the spirit till the Assembly elections next year.

According to sources, the BJP will now focus mainly on luring important leaders from other parties, especially from the ruling TRS.

BJP MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender may be asked to head a committee, which will try to poach important leaders from other parties. Rajender may be given the responsibility to identify the potential leaders who are feeling suffocated in the TRS camp.

Before leaving the city on Monday, BJP president JP Nadda had an informal meeting with state general secretaries and other available leaders at HICC.

According to party sources, Nadda patted the State leaders for making Modi’s public meeting a grand success. Nadda was happy about the way the public meeting and two-day national executive meeting were conducted

Meanwhile, BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will conduct a meeting with district party presidents, district in-charges and other important leaders on Tuesday to discuss and chalk out a future course of action. Recently, the party conducted a sample survey in 100 polling booths across the State. Tomorrow’s meeting may also discuss the study report.

Reports from 119 Assembly constituencies

Top BJP leaders, who arrived at the national executive meeting, spent time in 119 Assembly segments where they interacted with the local leaders and people. The BJP state leadership will also study and analyse the feedback given by the senior leaders on Assembly segments.

Next leg of padayatra

Besides, the dates for the next leg of padayatra of Bandi Sanjay Kumar too will be finalised.

“The success of the Praja Sangrama Yatra launched by state president has already completed two phases and has been receiving overwhelming support from the people,” the BJP national executive noted on Sunday.

Short-listing of leaders on

Former minister and MLA Eatala Rajender is likely to be given the responsibility of short-listing TRS leaders who are unhappy with the ruling party and looking to jump ship to the BJP.