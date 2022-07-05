Sangareddy ‘honour’ killing: Police to record statement of techie’s wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the suspected ‘honour’ killing case of techie S Narayana Reddy in Sangareddy are probing the role of his in-laws behind his brutal murder. Police found that from the beginning his in-laws were against the marriage as they wanted to get their daughter married to someone who is rich.

While three persons who were directly involved in the murder are being interrogated, a probe is on to find out involvement of others, including his in-laws, police said. Police are also preparing to record the statement of Narayana Reddy’s wife Ravali.

Narayana Reddy, 25, and his distant relative Ravali, both belonging to Prakasam district of AP, got married a year ago. Ravali’s parents started opposing their relationship from the time they got to know about it and were completely against the marriage.

Inquiries revealed that her family were planning to get her married to someone who was rich and well settled, whereas Narayana who completed his engineering was working as a techie. Though they belong to the same community, the girls parents could not digest the fact that Ravali married someone who was not financially well settled.

Since then, Ravali’s parents were waiting for the right time to get rid of Narayana. They also lodged a complaint with police and under the guise of a compromise took Ravali with them. However, the couple was in regular touch over the phone. Noticing this, her family decided to kill Narayana and execute their plan with the help common relative Srinivas Reddy.

Srinivas along with his two friends took him out from his flat on June 27 and killed him. Narayana’s charred body was found at Jinnaram in Sangareddy district on Sunday.