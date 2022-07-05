SC youth beaten up in Sangareddy village over love affair

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a disturbing incident, an SC youth B Naresh (26) of Chilamamidi in Sangareddy district, who was allegedly having an affair with a woman from the same village, was beaten up by the woman’s husband and his relatives. The group dragged Naresh on to the road and bashed him with sticks in broad daylight, even as villagers looked on.

Naresh’s parents and grandmother who came to his rescue, were also beaten up. Naresh received severe injuries. They have all been admitted to the Government Hospital at Zaheerabad. A case has been registered against the woman’s husband and his relatives at Jharasangam police station.

According to reports, Naresh was said to be in an affair with a woman from the same village, who belongs to a different community. The matter was taken to community elders. At that time, village elders warned Naresh and the woman to stay away from each other.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the woman’s husband on his return from work, found Naresh at his home. Seeing him at the doorstep, Naresh pushed him aside and fled. On Monday, the woman’s husband and his relatives, called Naresh for a discussion. As he arrived with his family members, they all pounced on him and started attacking him with sticks.