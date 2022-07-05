STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Subdued Jagga Reddy says he’ll stay on in Congress

Stating that he had deferred this decision, the leader categorically stated he would not leave the Congress.

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy a.k.a Jagga Reddy, who has been on the path of belligerence against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, beat a hasty retreat on Monday. Holding a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan, Jagga Reddy who has been waving the sword of a “sensational decision” in the near future, was a rather subdued version of himself.

Stating that he had deferred this decision, the leader categorically stated he would not leave the Congress. Jagga Reddy appealed to his party workers not to get confused by his statements, which according to him are only meant to benefit the party. When reporters asked him about his aversion to Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Jagga Reddy replied with a “no comment”. 

Recently, when Congress senior Hanumantha Rao went to welcome Yashwant Sinha, he received an earful from Revanth. This was because Revanth had issued an order to partymen not to meet any leader who fraternises with TRS leaders.

