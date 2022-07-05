STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress to derive 'Unemployed Youth Declaration' in KTR's constituency

Telangana Congress party plans to conduct another public meeting to derive a declaration for educated and unemployed youth of the state.

Telangana Congress party(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

After Warangal declaration for the farmers’ cause, the Telangana Congress party is now planning to conduct another public meeting, in the next month, to derive a declaration for educated and unemployed youth by inviting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly, the Congress party is considering conducting the public meeting in Sircilla constituency, which is represented in Assembly by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son, and Minister for IT KT Rama Rao.

Speaking to media, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi has promised to attend the meeting. He said: “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to provide employment for every household. Instead, he has given employment to everyone in his family, which is why we thought that KTR’s Sircilla constituency would be the right venue to hold unemployed youth declaration.”

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its national executive meeting in Hyderabad. Similarly, the TRS party also held a massive bike rally to welcome joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. After their political blitzkrieg, Congress too wanted to show its strength by holding a public meeting.

