STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre cuts Telangana's FRBM borrowing limit by Rs 19k crore

New conditions by Centre will mean State can raise only Rs 34.9K crore in 2022-23

Published: 06th July 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment, Credit

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official. The Finance Ministry has cut Telangana’s open market borrowing limit by Rs 19,000 crore for this financial year. This means that the State will now be able to raise only Rs 34,970 crore in 2022-23, as against the Rs 53,970 crore Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) loan proposed in the Budget.

With the chances of getting around Rs 41,000 crore grant-in-aids contributions estimated in the Budget too looking bleak, the State Budget will fall short by at least Rs 50,000 crore. With the new conditions put in by the Finance Ministry this year for raising FRBM loans, the State government was unable to raise loans in the first two months of this fiscal. 

Finally, the Centre allowed the State to raise the loans on an ad-hoc basis in June. Recently, the Finance Ministry indicated to the State that it would cut the FRBM loan by Rs 19,000 crore for 2022-23. With this, the State can raise only Rs 34,970 crore in this financial year. 

Now that there is some clarity on the quantum of loans, the State government has decided to augment its resources to continue the welfare schemes and developmental activities. The size of the Budget for 2022-23 is Rs 2.56 lakh crore. The State may get around Rs 10,000 crore as grant-in-aid and the expected shortfall may come around to Rs 31,000 crore. The shortfall in FRBM loans is Rs 19,000 crore. With this, the size of the Budget may be reduced by Rs 50,000 crore. “We are exploring other options to generate additional financial resources,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao told Express on Tuesday. 

He assured that the government would include new beneficiaries aged above 57 in the Aasara pensions ambit as promised. The launch date would be announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he added.After the Finance Ministry allowed the State to raise FRBM loans, Telangana raised Rs 10,000 crore through open market borrowings -- Rs 7,000 crore in June and another Rs 3,000 crore on Tuesday.

Though the State is within the permissible limits in debts and better placed than several other States in fiscal indicators, the denial of loans was attributed to ‘politics’. “It all depends on the Centre-State relations,” a source in the State Finance department remarked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FRBM Telangana
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp