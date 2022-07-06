STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR sets up teams to end land rows

For this, the government would constitute 100 teams; each team would tour one mandal for three days.

Published: 06th July 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following complaints from farmers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the government will conduct ‘Revenue Sadass-ulu’ from July 15 across the State to resolve land-related grievances. 

For this, the government would constitute 100 teams; each team would tour one mandal for three days. Joint Collector, District Revenue Officer, Revenue Divisional Officer and MLA concerned will attend the Revenue Sadassulu.

Rao would conduct an orientation programme for the officials on conducting the Revenue Sadassulu at Pragathi Bhavan on July 11, which will be attended by Ministers, MLAs and district Collectors.

GUIDANCE CENTRES
Meanwhile, at a review, the CM directed officials to start Intermediate courses in Gurukul schools from this academic year. Intermediate courses would be started in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

He said that the SC, ST, BC and Minority study circles should also function as career guidance centres for unemployed youths, besides imparting training for competitive examinations. Rao also directed officials to start one study circle for SC, ST, BC and Minority students in each district. 

132 study circles to be started across Telangana

In all, 132 study circles would be started across the State. These study circles should be upgraded into employment avenue centres, Rao said. The study circles should train the youth for private employment too, he said.

The CM also directed officials to start “All India Services Study Circle of Telangana State” for training the youth for IAS, IPS and IFS. He also directed them to start 15 more Mahatma Jyotiba Gurukul Mahila Degree Colleges. In future, one degree college would be set up in each district.

Rao also directed the officials to start 33 BC Gurukul schools, one each district. The Chief Minister congratulated Kasrla Raju, student of Forest College and Research Institute, who was selected as IFS officer.

One college per dist
In future, one degree college would be set up in each district. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also directed the education officials to start 33 BC Gurukul schools, one in each district

