Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

By Express News Service

Encounter case: HC no to serve notices to cops

The Telangana High Court Tuesday denied amicus curiae D Prakash Reddy’s request to serve notices to the police officers involved in the alleged encounter of the accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian Disha since the State’s perspective was not heard by the Court. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda, however, instructed the Registry to provide them with the Sirpurkar Commission report in full, as well to the amicus curiae and the Advocate General of Telangana.

Though the Amicus Curiae received a copy of the Sirpurkar Commission’s report, it was incomplete, since certain annexures and videos were missing. Considering the observation, the bench asked the Registry to provide both the parties, copies of the Sirpurkar Commission’s report and adjourned the case to August 5, 2022.

Police version fabricated: Report

The report of the Supreme Court-appointed committee, which investigated the extrajudicial death in December 2019 of the four suspects in the gang rape and murder of Disha, was made public on May 20, 2022. The four accused who died in the “encounter” were Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshaulu on December 6, 2019, about a week after they were detained on November 29. The police alleged that the suspects threw sticks and stones at them at the moment the accused were slain.

They said that two of the suspects grabbed their firearms and opened fire at the officers, prompting them to retaliate. Following its investigation, the Supreme Court-appointed panel concluded that the majority of the police version was fabricated and improbable.

HC seeks govt response in Kendriya Bhandar petition

Telangana High Court Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday directed the State Government Pleader to seek instructions in a petition filed by a Joint Venture of Kendriya Bhandar, Zenith Metaplast Pvt Ltd, and V3 Enterprises challenging its categorisation pertaining to tender conditions for the procurement of furniture items for Government Schools.

The petitioner’s counsel notified the court that contended that classifying the JV under the category “not fulfilled” as unreasonable, arbitrary, and unconstitutional. The bid documents supplied by the petitioner demonstrate that the petitioner met the necessary requirements to participate in the tender requested by the respondents. After briefly hearing the petitioners’ arguments, the court asked the Government Pleader to seek directions from the government and scheduled the case for Wednesday.

