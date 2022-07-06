STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rice millers stuck with huge stocks, blame Telangana govt

As there was a delay, the paddy stocks are being affected by adverse climatic conditions.

Published: 06th July 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

rice, grains

(Representational Image)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s rice millers are facing a problem of plenty. Though it has been a month since the paddy has been supplied to rice millers for custom milling, the State government seems to be in a dilemma on how to dispose the stocks. As there was a delay, the paddy stocks are being affected by adverse climatic conditions.

The State Civil Supplies Department understandably is contemplating whether to write to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution requesting for lifting of custom milled rice from the State.

Suffering huge losses, the Rice Millers Association called for a general body meeting on Wednesday to decide their further course of action. They are likely to pressurise the State government to withdraw its stocks from the mills.

Speaking to Express, Vaddi Mohan Reddy, an office-bearer of the Rice Millers Association said that the fight was between State and Centre and they made rice millers a scapegoat. The government should act at the earliest, or withdraw its stocks from the millers, he said.

After procuring paddy from farmers, the State government supplied the stocks to rice mills for processing into the rice. The millers have to return the rice within 45 days subject to an exemption granted by the Civil Supplies Department. 

However, following the allegations of discrepancies, the Food Corporation of India conducted physical verification of paddy in almost all the rice mills supplied by the State government. During inspections, the FCI found discrepancies in 492 rice mills. Subsequently, it stopped lifting custom milled rice. Over 50 lakh metric tonnes from the previous Rabi season and around 40 lakh metric tonnes of pending stocks from the previous year’s Kharif are lying with the rice millers.

90L metric tonne with rice millers
During inspections, the FCI found discrepancies in 492 rice mills. Subsequently, it stopped lifting custom milled rice. Over 50 lakh metric tonnes from the previous Rabi season and 40 lakh metric tonnes of pending stocks from the previous year’s Kharif crop are lying with rice millers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp