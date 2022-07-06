Rice millers stuck with huge stocks, blame Telangana govt

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s rice millers are facing a problem of plenty. Though it has been a month since the paddy has been supplied to rice millers for custom milling, the State government seems to be in a dilemma on how to dispose the stocks. As there was a delay, the paddy stocks are being affected by adverse climatic conditions.

The State Civil Supplies Department understandably is contemplating whether to write to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution requesting for lifting of custom milled rice from the State.

Suffering huge losses, the Rice Millers Association called for a general body meeting on Wednesday to decide their further course of action. They are likely to pressurise the State government to withdraw its stocks from the mills.

Speaking to Express, Vaddi Mohan Reddy, an office-bearer of the Rice Millers Association said that the fight was between State and Centre and they made rice millers a scapegoat. The government should act at the earliest, or withdraw its stocks from the millers, he said.

After procuring paddy from farmers, the State government supplied the stocks to rice mills for processing into the rice. The millers have to return the rice within 45 days subject to an exemption granted by the Civil Supplies Department.

However, following the allegations of discrepancies, the Food Corporation of India conducted physical verification of paddy in almost all the rice mills supplied by the State government. During inspections, the FCI found discrepancies in 492 rice mills. Subsequently, it stopped lifting custom milled rice. Over 50 lakh metric tonnes from the previous Rabi season and around 40 lakh metric tonnes of pending stocks from the previous year’s Kharif are lying with the rice millers.

