Teegala Krishna’s turn to sulk, blames Sabitha Reddy for encroached lands

He alleged that the government was not taking action even though valuable lands were being encroached upon by “some persons.”

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development, former mayor and TRS leader Teegala Krishna upped the ante against the government, indicating that all is not well in the TRS in the Maheswaram Assembly segment. He alleged that the government was not taking action even though valuable lands were being encroached upon by “some persons.”

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, representing the segment, said that if there were land-grabbing incidents in the segment, the government would definitely take action against them. Stating that it was not a “big issue”, the Minister said that she would speak to Teegala.

Sabitha defeated Teegala in the 2018 Assembly elections on Congress ticket. Later, she joined TRS and became a Minister. For the first time on Tuesday, Teegala alleged that some persons were encroaching lands and tanks in the Assembly segment.

He blamed the Minister for the same. He also pointed out the slow progress in development works in the Assembly segment, especially in Meerpet. He said that he would launch an indefinite fast to draw the attention of the government to the problems faced by people in the segment and encroachment of lands. He alleged that commercial complexes were being constructed by encroaching the tanks.

Teegala said his questioning the government on the issue of land encroachment should not be seen as an indication that he was switching parties. “I will continue in the TRS. The party will decide my future. I will stand by the poor.” Recently, the Badangpet Mayor, a follower of Sabitha’s, joined the Congress.

