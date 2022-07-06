Telangana: Now, Pravas Yojana to serve as BJP’s tailwind

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its strategy to retain power in the next general elections, the BJP is banking heavily on the success of Central government schemes and is aiming to crate awareness among people about the impact those schemes had in the lives of common folk.

The saffron brigade primarily wants to ensure that people are made aware of what the Centre has done in the last eight years of NDA’s rule. In States where BJP is not in power, there has been the practice of the State governments which have either claimed the Central schemes as theirs, or have not been implementing those schemes fearing that the Centre may claim credit for those schemes.

The BJP has decided to send Union Ministers to all the parliamentary constituencies to create awareness on such schemes and to debunk the false claims of the State governments. The commitment of BJP’s central leadership in strengthening the party at booth-level across all Assembly constituencies in Telangana has been proved during the party’s National Executive Committee meetings held in Hyderabad, when MPs, Union Ministers and former chief ministers had spent two days in the constituencies assigned to them, prior to Hyderabad conclave. The instant result of it could be seen in the success of Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held at Parade Grounds on Sunday.

A similar strategy is being put in place across all parliamentary constituencies in Telangana and across the country, where the Union Ministers will be assigned to a constituency each as a ‘Pravas Minister’ under Parliament Pravas Yojana. In Telangana, 17 parliamentary constituencies have been divided into four clusters with a Union Minister made the ‘cluster in-charge’ till the general elections. The cluster in-charge is made the ‘Pravas Minister’ for one or more constituencies.

A ‘Pravas Minister’ will spend three days in the constituency assigned to him/her and will conduct various programmes, which may include holding rallies, public meetings and addressing booth committees among others, with the sole aim of dispelling the propaganda of the State government against the Centre, in addition to explaining how the Centre has made a qualitative change in people’s lives through its various schemes. They will also be studying the party’s position during their stay and will submit reports to the central leadership.

The saffron party has identified 40 clusters across the country for this purpose. Initially the BJP is targeting 144 parliamentary constituencies where the party had fared well in the previous elections, but had emerged as a runner-up after the results. The party has laid out multiple criteria for selecting these constituencies in the first phase. In Telangana, except Secunderabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar parliamentary constituencies, the ‘Pravas Yojana’ will be implemented in all other constituencies in its first phase.

According to D Pradeep Kumar, BJP State general secretary, initially the campaign will be held once in two months, and then will be conducted once in two weeks. BJP is set to launch the Pravas campaign in Telangana from July 8 beginning with Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia’s three-day visit to Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. The saffron party has also released a list of cluster in-charges and 14 ‘Pravas Ministers’.

TRS shaken, says Bandi at review meet Hyderabad: The BJP’s Telangana unit is on cloud nine after the success of the NEC and Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha on July 2 and 3. A review meeting of the NEC and public meeting was held at BJP party office on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, State president Bandi Sanjay said the “overwhelming response to PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting has shaken the TRS leadership”. According to BJP state general secretary D Pradeep Kumar, more than 6.5 lakh people attended the public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.