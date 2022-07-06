STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to open cattle hostels in all villages: Vinod Kumar

With an objective to increase milk production and provide alternative and regular source of income for farmers, the State government is planning to open cattle hostels in all villages.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: With an objective to increase milk production and provide alternative and regular source of income for farmers, the State government is planning to open cattle hostels in all villages. This was revealed by Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday.

Vinod Kumar, along with Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar and Karimnagar Milk Production Company Limited (KMPCL) chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao, inaugurated Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) in Sundaragiri in Chigirumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district, Indranagar of Elkathurthy mandal and Anthakkapet village of Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district. 

Addressing the milk producers at Anthakkapet village, Vinod Kumar said the State government as part of ‘white revolution’ is planning to increase milk production to meet the growing demand. Like sheep distribution scheme, the government would open cattle hostels to increase milk production, he said. With regard to the farmers’ request to provide Rs 4 per litre as incentive to the milk producers, he assured that for the payment of the incentive to Karimnagar Dairy farmers soon.

