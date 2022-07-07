Anguished by Dharani portal, farmers reach Congress camp

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even a brief interaction with some of those thronging the Dharani Rachabanda organised by the Congress at the Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Wednesday gives an insight to why so many people are vexed with the Dharani portal.

Speaking to Express, 65-yearold Rasuru Rajayya, a farmer from Alimpur village of Bachhannapet mandal in Jangaon district, says though he possess the passbooks given by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government and then by the Telangana government for his agricultural land admeasuring 3.25 acres in Survey No. 301/ A/2 and 322/C, he is still not receiving investment input subsidy.

The reason is that his land does not reflect in the Dharani portal. Rajayya has been running from pillar to post to get the problem resolved, but to no avail. Rajayya has travelled all the way from his village to the Dharna Chowk in the city, where the Congress organised the Rachabanda protest to highlight the issues pertaining to the Dharani portal, which was supposed to be the one-stop solution to land disputes.

Many such people, who have been tormented due to Dharani portal, made their way to the Congress protest. Rajayya said that he was clueless about why his land is not reflected in the land records such as pahani and Dharnai despite being issued pattadar passbooks.

He pleads with the government to sort out his issue. In addition to the people suffering due to Dharani portal, oustees of various developmental projects and tribals facing podu land issues also attended the Congress protest. Another woman from Eliminedu village of Yacharam mandal, who could potentially lose her nine acres of land if the government goes ahead with its decision of establishing a pharma city cluster, said that her family had amassed agricultural land by undertaking menial jobs.

“After these many years of toil, the government is now snatching out lands at dirt cheap prices,” she complains. Katroth Srinu (35), a native of Kadilabai Tanda near Rachakonda village, said that after implementation of Dharani portal, their agricultural land was marked as forest land, though it has been in their family’s possession for more than seven decades.

He said that there are now question marks over 3,000 acres of land in their revenue division, giving sleepless nights to the genuine landowners. They were denied new passbooks and other benefits. Addressing the crowds, TPCC chief and Malakajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao whether the people had elected him to snatch away their lands. He alleged that the State government has ravaged the land records system.

He also alleged that after the demolition of the old Secretariat complex, many land records have vanished. Revanth called upon the people to revolt against those who would try to encroach the lands under the pretext of Dharani portal. Slamming the Chief Minister, the TPCC chief said that the Revenue Sadassulu announced on Tuesday was nothing but a political drama. He assured the aggrieved people that his party would scrap the Dharani portal if voted to power. The protest was attended by senior Congress leaders and MLAs.

Mahila Congress workers protest hike in LPG prices

Hyderabad Mild tension prevailed for some time when Mahila Congress activists burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of the BJP party office in Nampally on Wednesday and then tried to barge inside. The Mahila Congress activists were protesting the hike in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 50. They chanted slogans against the Prime Minister and the BJP, which were countered by BJP’s Minority Morcha and Mahila Morcha activists who shouted slogans against the Congress and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

The police put up barricades to prevent the two groups from clashing, took the Congress activists into custody and shifted them to a police station. Mahila Congress state president Sunitha Rao said that BJP had made the lives of common people miserable by regularly hiking prices of essential commodities like gas, petrol and diesel. Countering her, BJP’s Minority Morcha state president said that it was the State government which was making Rs 400 through VAT on every LPG cylinder.