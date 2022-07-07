BJP to remove thorns in way of new entrants into party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While they may not admit this in public, many of the top BJP leaders say in private that their attempts to woo TRS and Congress leaders to join the saffron brigade have not been as successful as expected. One of the many reasons for this is that some of the State BJP leaders have been creating roadblocks for leaders from other parties willing to join the saffron party.

When BJP MLA Eatala Rajender met Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi, rumours began swirling that he would be given the responsibility to expedite the process by removing all hurdles. According to BJP sources, all issues in the way of according a hassle-free welcome to new entrants were discussed. Soon after the conclusion of the national executive meetings, the State BJP wasted no time in forming a committee to coordinate the process of wooing leaders.

The party made Rajender the convener of this particular panel, and DK Aruna, Dr K L a xma n , Viv e k Venkataswamy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, A Chandrashekhar, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and D Pradeep Kumar the members. As per BJP sources, some prominent heads within the TRS, who have been feeling suffocated in the ruling party due to various reasons, are keen on joining the BJP.

Rumours are rife that a prominent political family, headed by a former minister who is now an MLC, is set to don saffron colours soon. These rumours gained some credence after Vishweshwar Reddy, during a chit-chat with media persons at the BJP party office on Wednesday, said that he was focusing on strengthening the BJP in Chevella, Vikarabad and Tandur Assembly constituencies.

Vishweshwar Reddy said that he would make sure that at least one TRS leader would join the BJP every month. As per sources, Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have given a clear direction to the party’s state leaders to shed their egos and welcome all those willing to join the BJP fold.

The composition of the committee to coordinate new entrants has also been made carefully considering the differing opinions of the party leaders. BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao told Express that the committee will first deliberate on whether to accept a person into the party or not. Once consensus is reached, the leader will be welcomed. If there is any objection from some leaders and a consensus is not reached, the issue will be escalated to the central leadership, who will look into it and take a decision.

Top TRS leaders yet to take decision on BJP

There are reports that two sitting TRS MLAs from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and erstwhile Karimnagar district as well as a Minister from Karimnagar, are cautiously testing the waters before

they take any decision to join the BJP