Eye on polls: TRS shifts focus back to unfulfilled promises, pending issues

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of BJP’s recent National Executive, during which the saffron party accused the TRS government of failing to fulfil poll promises, the pink party has decided to focus on implementing pending election promises. Many political observers believe that it will be the TRS’ main plank in the next Assembly elections.

After a series of discussions TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had with his colleagues and poll strategists, the TRS government has prioritised implementation of all its election assurances like KG to PG free education scheme and others.

With the Congress staging agitations on Dharani portal flaws, it will also be zooming in on Dharani and other land-related issues. This is being seen as an attempt to ensure that displeased sections are not weaned away by the Opposition parties.

It may be mentioned here that the government recently held a meeting, with participation of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials, in Mulugu to resolve the land-related issues. With the feedback it received from this meeting, the State government has decided to organise ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ across the State from July 15.

TRS hopes Revenue Sadassulu creates a sense of positivity

The State government is of the view that 95 per cent lands records in the State were purified and the problems, if any, relating to remaining five per cent would be resolved through Revenue Sadassulu. “Once these problems are solved in next few months time, the Opposition will be silenced,” a TRS functionary said. The TRS leaders also pointed out that over 60 lakh farmers, who are receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits, are happy with Dharani portal as there is no scope for corruption now in land transactions.

With all the important Revenue officials and people’s representatives, including local MLAs touring mandals for ‘Revenu Sadassulu’, it would create a positive atmosphere in favour the ruling party in the villages, said another leader. The State government has already issued job notifications to fill 45,000 vacancies. “Notification to fill Group-4 jobs too will be issued shortly,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the local MLAs are also arranging free coaching for unemployed youth to appear for the competitive examinations. “Youth will be busy in preparing for the competitive examinations for next six to 10 months time. Hence, they will not find time to indulge in political activities, especially in the programmes organised by the Opposition parties,” an official said.

The State government also took another decision to start Intermediate courses in Gurukul schools. This is a step towards implementing the KG to PG free education scheme and it will silence the leaders of BJP and Congress who have been questioning the non-implementation the scheme. The government will provide Aasara pensions to those aged above 57 and also issue white ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries while plans are also afoot to provide `3 lakh to those who own house sites to construct 2BHK houses.