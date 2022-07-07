STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadam foresters forced to operate from tent as panchayat seals office

He said that recently, panchayat officials did not grant permission to set up a forest beat quarters in Gangapur.

Kadam forest range staff work under a tent erected in front of their sealed office in Nirmal district on Wednesday

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the gram panchayat sealing the Kadam forest range office in Nirmal district demanding clearance of tax dues totalling Rs 1.33 lakh that have piled up over the last 12 years, the forest staff have been forced to work from a tent for the last two days. 

It all began with Kadam Forest Range Officer Ch Anitha issuing a showcause notice to the Mandal Parishad Officer after noticing certain poles installed and illegal structures constructed in Compartment No 227, Buttapur beat, Dasturabad section of Khanapur division. 

In response, District Panchayat Officer Srilatha issued orders to seal the Kadam Forest Range office since tax due totalling Rs 1,33,538 has been pending for the past 12 years, after which the Kadam Mandal Parishad Officer and panchayat staff sealed the office. However, Khanapur Forest Divisional Officer U Koteshwar Rao accused the district administration of sealing the office as the foresters refused to allow a playground and park inside the Kawal Tiger Reserve core area. 

He said that recently, panchayat officials did not grant permission to set up a forest beat quarters in Gangapur. Incidentally, forest beat quarters had been built in 1950 in Gangapur village. The foresters wanted to set up a second beat quarters in the village, but the panchayat didn’t give permission, forcing the foresters to construct the office deep inside the woods. 

DFO Koteshwar Rao said that when the Kadam GP issued notices demanding clearance of all tax dues, the foresters sought more time to send the demand notice to the head office and get the funds sanctioned. However, the gram panchayat officials did not relent and sealed the forest range office, he said.

“We are protecting the forest with 30% of the required staff and are living in base camps or dilapidated school buildings. Since the rainy season is plantation season, it is imperative that we take up plantation drives,” he said. He said that the Collector is the chairman of the Wildlife Protection Committee but he is not lending a helping hand to the foresters. 
 

