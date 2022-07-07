Three PFI activists held in Nizamabad for bid ‘to create religious strife’

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police on Wednesday arrested three activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of attempting to create religious animosity. Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju identified those arrested as Shaik Sadullah, Mohammed Imran, Mohammed Abdul Mobin. He said that the three were arrested from Sadullah’s residence where they were planning massive protests.

The police also seized four mobile phones from them. The police had recently arrested a karate instructor from Jagtial, Mohammed Abdul Khadar, who is associated with the PFI and seized PFI banners, bamboo batons, handbooks among other items from his house.

It was found that Khadar had been training Muslim youth from the two Telugu states, especially Kurnool, Kadapa and Prakasam districts, for violent antisocial activities. The police believe that the PFI base camp continues to be Kadapa in AP.

The investigation team has got information regarding 30 persons who are associated with the organisation. The organisation identifies active youngsters among Muslims, lures them, infuses hatred against other religions, makes them physically fit and uses them to create disturbances wherever they want, the police officer alleged. The trio hs been charged under Sections 120-A 120- B , 153-A 141 R/W 34 of the IPC.