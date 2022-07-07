STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three PFI activists held in Nizamabad for bid ‘to create religious strife’

Police on Wednesday arrested three activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of attempting to create religious animosity.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju briefs the media on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police on Wednesday arrested three activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of attempting to create religious animosity. Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju identified those arrested as Shaik Sadullah, Mohammed Imran, Mohammed Abdul Mobin. He said that the three were arrested from Sadullah’s residence where they were planning massive protests.

The police also seized four mobile phones from them. The police had recently arrested a karate instructor from Jagtial, Mohammed Abdul Khadar, who is associated with the PFI and seized PFI banners, bamboo batons, handbooks among other items from his house.

It was found that Khadar had been training Muslim youth from the two Telugu states, especially Kurnool, Kadapa and Prakasam districts, for violent antisocial activities. The police believe that the PFI base camp continues to be Kadapa in AP.

The investigation team has got information regarding 30 persons who are associated with the organisation. The organisation identifies active youngsters among Muslims, lures them, infuses hatred against other religions, makes them physically fit and uses them to create disturbances wherever they want, the police officer alleged. The trio hs been charged under Sections 120-A 120- B , 153-A 141 R/W 34 of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI activists PFI Popular Front of India Nizamabad
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp