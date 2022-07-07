STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tula Uma seeks BJP ticket for Vemulawada seat

Former Karimnagar ZP chairperson Tula Uma has stirred a hornet’s nest by declaring that she would contest from Vemulawada in the next Assembly elections.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Karimnagar ZP chairperson Tula Uma has stirred a hornet’s nest by declaring that she would contest from Vemulawada in the next Assembly elections. Uma, who switched loyalties to the BJP from TRS along with her political guru Eatala Rajender on the “promise” of the party ticket to her to contest from this segment, appears intent on reminding the party of its promise.

This is on account of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar showing interest in entering the Assembly from this segment while party district president Pratap Ramakrishna is throwing his hat in the ring. Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s son Dr Vikas too has set eyes on the seat. Uma’s claim has sent the political temperature shooting up in the BJP camp where such announcements are not taken too kindly by the top brass.

