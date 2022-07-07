STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Week-long Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham to begin Thursday

The week-long Kakatiyta Vaibhava Sapthaham (Kakatiya Festival) will get off to a colourful start on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The week-long Kakatiyta Vaibhava Sapthaham (Kakatiya Festival) will get off to a colourful start on Thursday. The descendants of Kakatiyas and Maharaja of Bastar in Chattisgarh Kamal Chadra Bhanj Deo will kick off the festival, after offering prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Temple.

According to Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, several programmes have been lined up for the festival in which artists, poets, and intellectuals will take part. On July 9, a kavi sammelan will be held at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda. On July 10 and 11, festival-related programmes will be organised at Chandupatla, Panagal Temple in Nakrekal in Nalgonda district where there are Rudhramadevi inscriptions. 

At NIT Warangal, there would be discussions on the history, ideology, glory, and governance of Kakatiyas. The scholars will offer opinions on conserving and preserving the relics of Kakatiyas. In fact, the programme of Mission Kakatiya to link lakes has been launched by the State government, taking inspiration from the way ponds had been connected with one another by Kakatiyas, said Vinay Bhaskar.

On July 13, the closing ceremony will be held at Ramappa temple, which shot into prominence after UNESCO accorded world heritage status. Municipal Administration & Urban Development(MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao will attend the function where 108 Perini artists will perform classical dances, he said.

In view of the Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham(Kakatiya Festival), several events will be held at Ganapeshwaralayam (Kotagullu) built by Recharla Ganapathy Reddy who was the chief commander (known as Senapathi) for Ganapathi Deva Chakravarthi in 1234 AD in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Recharla Ganapathy Reddy followed Kakatiyas’ triple T method (Temple, Town, Tank) and built Ganapeshwaralyam with its 22 sub-temples. The other events will be conducted at Nerella Venu Madhav open-air auditorium in public gardens in Hanamkonda. On the Waddepally Bund, there will be classical music programmes at Bahdrakali bund, Thousand Pillar temple, and Khush Mahal at Fort Warangal in the evenings.

“We will welcome the Maharaja of Bastar in the Chhattisgarh Kamal Chandra Deo with 700 artistes. This is symbolic of 700 years of history of the Kakatiyas,” said Vinay Bhaskar.

