Allotment of IAS officers: Telangana HC reserves its decision

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has reserved its decision in the writ petition filed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), Union of India, challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad branch, which assigned IAS officer Somesh Kumar to Telangana.A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda, stated that the court would rule on the writ petition filed by the Union of India contesting the appointment of Somesh Kumar IAS as Chief Secretary of Telangana.

The bench was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by the Secretary, DOPT, seeking the suspension of orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad branch, dated March 29, 2016, allocating 13 All India Service (AIS) Officers to Telangana who were originally allotted to Andhra Pradesh, including Somesh Kumar, Donald Rose, Anjan Kumar, Abilasha Bisht and Abhishek Mohanty.

While advancing his arguments, Suryakaran Reddy, Additional Solicitor General, representing the Union of India, informed the court that the Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad branch had erred in suspending the guidelines framed by the Pratyush Sinha Committee.

He argued that the Central government was the ultimate authority in respect of allocating the personnel to the respective States. He said the rules of the Pratyusha Sinha Committee cannot be called arbitrary just because they did not suit the 13 AIS officers. The recommendations cannot be called contradictory and arbitrary as they did not contradict the legislation or the constitution; hence, the decision of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad bench to suspend the rules was invalid.

While reserving its order, the bench directed Suryakaran Reddy, Additional Solicitor General, BS Prasad, Advocate General, and DV Seetharama Murthy, Senior Counsel for Somesh Kumar to submit a brief synopsis to the court so that orders in the writ petition pertaining to Somesh Kumar can be delivered within a week.