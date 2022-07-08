STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BigC announces special offers for Ashadam month

This apart, the company has also announced special rebates for the latest smartphones.

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In lieu of the festive Ashadam month, BigC, one of the biggest mobile phone retail chains across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has rolled out many attractive offers. The company is offering a free smartwatch or earbuds with the purchase of a smartphone from one of its 250-plus stores across the Telugu states and Tamil Nadu. This apart, the company has also announced special rebates for the latest smartphones.BigC Chief Managing Director Balu Chowdhary said these offers are the biggest of their kind in the industry.

