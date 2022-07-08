STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP begins process to expose TRS ‘corruption’

The committee will hold a series of meetings to deliberate and brainstorm on corruption, failures of TRS and will set the tone for exposing the ruling party ahead of the next elections.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee formed by BJP to study the problems being faced by the people and to TRS the failures of TRS government in the past eight years, held its first meeting on Thursday.The committee, headed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind as the convener and national executive member Vivek Venkataswamy, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, former chairman of Telangana’s Legislative Council Swamy Goud, State secretary Dr Prakash Reddy and national executive member of ST Morcha Ajmeera Bobby as members, held the meeting at the party office in Nampally, to deliberate on large-scale corruption and diversion of funds being done under the TRS rule.

Dr Prakash Reddy informed the committee how the State government was trying to appropriate the funds and works being done under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) as its own ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme, the first phase of which was launched this year by the State government.MP Arvind pointed out that two-thirds of the funds meant for SSA were being diverted to other schemes by the State government, which has rendered the government schools in the rural areas with no infrastructure or facilities. He said that the remaining one-third of SSA funds were being used only to pay salaries.

Ajmeera Bobby brought to the notice of the committee how funds meant for tribal empowerment through SC/ST sub-plan were diverted for other purposes by the State government.The committee will hold a series of meetings to deliberate and brainstorm on corruption, failures of TRS and will set the tone for exposing the ruling party ahead of the next elections.

SSA funds diverted to State’s schemes

MP D Arvind pointed out that two-thirds of the funds meant for SSA were being diverted to other schemes by the State government, which has rendered the government schools in the rural areas with no infrastructure or facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS BJP Telangana Telangana elections
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp