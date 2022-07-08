BJP begins process to expose TRS ‘corruption’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee formed by BJP to study the problems being faced by the people and to TRS the failures of TRS government in the past eight years, held its first meeting on Thursday.The committee, headed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind as the convener and national executive member Vivek Venkataswamy, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, former chairman of Telangana’s Legislative Council Swamy Goud, State secretary Dr Prakash Reddy and national executive member of ST Morcha Ajmeera Bobby as members, held the meeting at the party office in Nampally, to deliberate on large-scale corruption and diversion of funds being done under the TRS rule.

Dr Prakash Reddy informed the committee how the State government was trying to appropriate the funds and works being done under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) as its own ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme, the first phase of which was launched this year by the State government.MP Arvind pointed out that two-thirds of the funds meant for SSA were being diverted to other schemes by the State government, which has rendered the government schools in the rural areas with no infrastructure or facilities. He said that the remaining one-third of SSA funds were being used only to pay salaries.

Ajmeera Bobby brought to the notice of the committee how funds meant for tribal empowerment through SC/ST sub-plan were diverted for other purposes by the State government.The committee will hold a series of meetings to deliberate and brainstorm on corruption, failures of TRS and will set the tone for exposing the ruling party ahead of the next elections.

SSA funds diverted to State’s schemes

MP D Arvind pointed out that two-thirds of the funds meant for SSA were being diverted to other schemes by the State government, which has rendered the government schools in the rural areas with no infrastructure or facilities.