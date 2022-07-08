STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gap widens in Congress after one more BJP leader joins party

The other senior leaders are questioning Revanth Reddy as to why he was not conducting Political Affairs Committee meetings to discuss these inductions.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:22 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy address the gathering at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent induction of leaders into the Congress from other parties seems to be weakening, instead of adding strength to the grand old party. Senior Congress leaders have been opposing the new entrants into the party as it was happening under the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy.

On Thursday, Revanth Reddy welcomed BJP leader Erra Shekar into the party, while two senior leaders — TPCC star campaigner and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, vehemently opposed his induction. They wanted to know how the party can admit Erra Shekhar, who according to them, has a criminal record.

Tongue in cheek, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy sought to know whether Erra Shekar joined the party by believing in Gandhi’s philosophy of Ahimsa. He also said that he would send his objections regarding Shekar’s induction to the party’s high command.

Incidentally, not even a single induction was welcomed by all the top leaders. There was opposition to Aswaraopet former MLA Thati Venkateshwarlu, former labour minister and leader of the BJP Boda Janardhan, Vaddepally Ravi and a few others joining the party.The other senior leaders are questioning Revanth Reddy as to why he was not conducting Political Affairs Committee meetings to discuss these inductions.

According to the senior leaders, Revanth Reddy neither holds discusses nor informs the local leaders about the new entrants. For instance, a top leader from Congress said, while inducting Badangpet Mayor Ch Parijatha Reddy, Revanth had not informed district president Challa Narsimha Reddy or Gopal Reddy.

Another top leader said that P Vijaya Reddy’s entry into the party was not even informed to her brother P Vishnuvardhan Reddy and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. A senior AICC leader wanted to leave the grand  old party after a leader from another party was inducted, but the AICC in-charge intervened and dissuaded him from deserting the Congress.

He observed that if one of them (new entrant) becomes the party’s contestant in the next elections, the others would hurt the party’s prospects.Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy recently said that the new entrants were not given any assurances of party tickets in the next elections. 

Congress Revanth Reddy Telangana
