Khammam: Two  babies die in separate incidents as infra fails

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Parents of two four-month-old babies on Thursday accused the administration of neglect after their babies died in two separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam district. In the first incident, a baby boy died as his parents could not shift him to hospital in time for treatment due to lack of road connectivity to Sarapaka from their tribal hamlet Srirampuram in Burgampahad mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Elsewhere, power supply to a Mata Shishu Kendra in Ramavaram area of Kothagudem was disrupted for about half-an-hour, resulting in the oxygen supply being cut, leading to the death of the second baby.

On Wednesday eve-ning, the four-month-old baby of K Venkaiah and Rattamma developed fever. After attempts to get an ambulance failed, the parents started walking to Sarapaka from where they hoped to get an amublance, carrying their baby on their shoulders. However, the boy died on the way.

According to information, some tribal families had migrated to Srirampuram forest area from Chhattisgarh long back and settled there. They say that the hamlet has remained undeveloped, with no road connectivity or healthcare infrastructure.However, Aswapuram deputy forest range officer B Venkateswarlu said that the tribal families have settled in the reserve forest area against the rules hence the administration cannot provide them amenities.

In the second incident, the child of Sk. Karimullah and Taslima of Vidhyanagar died after a power outage disrupted oxygen supply in the Mata Shishu Kendram where he was admitted due to lung disease. They had got the baby treated in hospitals in Khammam and Hyderabad and had got the baby admitted in the Mata Shishu Kendram that had oxygen provision. On Thursday, power supply was stopped for about 30 minutes, resulting in the death of the baby. Attempts to contact the authorities at the Mata Shishu Kendram went unanswered.