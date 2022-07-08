STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New executive director assumes charge of SRTS-1

Rajesh Srivastava on Thursday assumed charge as the executive director of PowerGrid, Southern Region Transmission System (SRTS)-I.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:16 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajesh Srivastava on Thursday assumed charge as the executive director of PowerGrid, Southern Region Transmission System (SRTS)-I.The SRTS-I comprises projects and substations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka.

Rajesh is an electrical engineering graduate from the University of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and started his career with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited in 1984 before joining PowerGrid as a senior engineer in 1991. He has more than 37 years of experience in transmission systems of power projects.

