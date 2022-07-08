Revanth Reddy likens KCR to Ravana, RaGa to Ram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Likening Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to demon-king Ravanasura and Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that he would ensure defeat of Ravan. As if to emphasise that he was very loyalty to Congress high command, he described himself as Rama’s trustworthy Hanuman.

Revanth, who completedone year as TPCC president, was speaking at an event organised to induct new members into the grand old party and to felicitate T Subbarami Reddy, who was recently appointed as Congress Working Committee permanent invitee.Speaking on the occasion, Revanth appealed the cadre to ensure that the party wins 90 or 99 seats to form the government in the next election.

Slamming BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Revanth said, “If Sanjay was sincere he shouldn’t have sought the information under RTI Act pertaining to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the Secretariat, which has been demolished. Instead, he should have asked for the statement on the Kaleshwaram project, status on employment and 2BHK housing scheme, Central funds and State debt.”

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said: “CM KCR has failed in questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on unfulfilled promises during the latter’s meeting in Hyderabad. You (CM) will not ask, he (PM) will not respond. You use people’s votes only to come to power.”The meeting was also attended by senior Congress leaders Madhu Yaskhi, Anjan Kumar Yadav and C Chinna Reddy among others.