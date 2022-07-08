STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers stage protest over delay in announcement of transfers, promotions

It also demanded the State government to fill all the existing vacancies in the Education Department. 

Published: 08th July 2022 04:18 AM

Teachers stage a protest at Dharna Chowk on Thursday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Joint Action Committee of teachers under the banner of Upadhyaya Sangala Porata Committee held a protest at Dharna Chowk on Thursday demanding of announcement of schedule of transfers and promotions of teachers. 

The protesting teachers demanded that the court cases with regard to the upgradation of 10,479 language pandits to school assistants be resolved, to sanction 5,571 primary school headmaster posts, to fill DEO, EO and MEO posts in all districts, employing sanitary workers in schools, to recruit additional teachers for English medium education, to distribute textbooks and uniforms to students and to release funds for Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

The steering committee observed that there is a crisis-like situation in the Education Department with no transfers for four years, promotions for seven years, and no supervising officials for the last 17 years. 
