TRS counters BJP with RTI queries of its own

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet another scene in the pitched battle between the BJP and TRS unfolded on Thursday with the pink party countering its saffron rival’s RTI offensive with some questions of its own. While the BJP had on Wednesday sought to know how many days Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spent in his farmhouse, the TRS on Thursday countered with questions on the cost of costumes worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to the 88 RTI queries raised by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy said that he would raise 100 questions through the Right To Information Act (RTI Act).Speaking to reporters here, the TRS MLA asked the BJP leaders why the Central government failed to introduce the Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Jeevan Reddy filed RTI applications for all his 100 questions. “If the Centre fails to provide replies, we will not spare the BJP leaders. The TRS will take legal recourse,” the TRS MLA said.Terming the BJP MPs as a “gang of dacoits and drug peddlers,” Jeevan Reddy demanded that both Modi and Sanjay show their education certificates to the people.

He also recalled that recently, Bandi Sanjay had claimed that the Prime Minister stopped the Ukraine-Russia war. He alleged that the BJP government was not implementing the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Some questions posed by TRS

Has the BJP-led Centre kept its promise of creating two crore new jobs per year?

What about the black money Modi promised to bring back?

Has the Rs 15 lakh been deposited in bank accounts?

How has Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia war?

Has the BJP constructed a project like Kaleshwaram or provided piped water supply in any State it is in power?

Has the BJP implemented Kalyan Lakshmi or a similar scheme in any State?

How many cases have been slapped against farmers who fought against the 3 farm laws introduced by the NDA government?

What is the total expenditure so far on the foreign trips undertaken by the PM?

What happened to the proposed Turmeric Board in Nizamabad?