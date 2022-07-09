Congress leaders pay homage to late YSR on his birth anniversary

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TPCC treasurer P Sudarshan Reddy on Friday said that the Congress was committed to taking forward former chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s vision which aimed at taking the fruits of development to deserving sections of the society.He was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of YSR organised by the party. The other leaders who attended the celebrations also paid glowing tributes to Rajasekhar Reddy.

Sudarshan Reddy said that YSR as Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh had worked hard for the development of all regions of the State. When the Congress party was in the Opposition, Rajsekhar Reddy as its leader, played a key role in exposing the then TDP government’s failures in governance.He said that when 2004 general elections were round the corner, AICC president Sonia Gandhi had finalised the election manifesto in consultation with YSR. He recalled that it was YSR who had planned lift irrigation projects in the upland areas of Telangana.

Sudarshan Reddy expressed disapproval of the State government jettisoning several works started by YSR. He referred to how Basara IIIT, started by YSR, had fallen on bad days after the advent of the TRS government. The State government is unable to maintain the institution, he said.Nizamabad DCC president Manala Mohanreddy, TPCC secretary G Gangadhar, City Congress president Kesha Venu, former MLC R Bhupati Reddy, senior leader Taher Bin Hamdan were among those who took part in the celebrations.