Congress wants YSR memorial park at Tank Bund
CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka described the departed leader as a visionary who earned a permanent place in people’s hearts with his leadership and service.
Published: 09th July 2022 05:34 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2022 05:34 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of Congress party has paid rich tributes to former late YS Rajasekhar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan, CLP office and Punjagutta junction. Senior Congress leaders KVP Ramachandra Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka,
Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Shabbir Ali, G Chinna Reddy, Mallu Ravi and others participated in the events. Speaking on occasion, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy demanded the State government establish Rajasekhara Reddy’s memorial park near Tank Bund. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka described the departed leader as a visionary who earned a permanent place in people’s hearts with his leadership and service.