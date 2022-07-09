Congress wants YSR memorial park at Tank Bund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of Congress party has paid rich tributes to former late YS Rajasekhar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan, CLP office and Punjagutta junction. Senior Congress leaders KVP Ramachandra Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka,

CLP leader Mallu Bhati Vikramarka addresses the gathering at an event organised to observe former CM of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s 73rd birth anniversary

in Hyderabad on Friday | Jwala

Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Shabbir Ali, G Chinna Reddy, Mallu Ravi and others participated in the events. Speaking on occasion, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy demanded the State government establish Rajasekhara Reddy’s memorial park near Tank Bund. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka described the departed leader as a visionary who earned a permanent place in people’s hearts with his leadership and service.