Death toll in Gadwal due to ‘contaminated water’ reaches three

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: The death toll, allegedly due to consumption of contaminated water, in Gadwal municipality reached three after 40-year-old Fatima, another resident of Ganta Veedi locality of the town, passed away while undergoing treatment late on Thursday.

More than 50 persons, including eight children from Ganta Veedi, Vedanagar and Momin Mohalla in the municipality had taken seriously ill. Of them , 40 were being treated at Gadwal district hospital, whereas some were being treated in private hospitals in Kurnool and Hyderabad.

Narsingamma (56) and Sikali Krishna (46), had passed away on Wednesday, after they were referred to the Kurnool government hospital.The families of the victims allege that the old overhead tank supplying the water has not been clean recently.

However, Municipal Commissioner SV Janaki Ram Sagar told Express that there were no issues in water being supplied by the Gadwal municipality.