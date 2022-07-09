STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In missive to KCR, Bandi Sanjay seeks pattas for podu ryots

Sanjay said that the BJP and tribals were ready to arrange chairs for him, if he was willing to stand by his words.

Published: 09th July 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded that the State government should issue Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas to Adivasi podu farmers, during Revenue Sadassulu scheduled to be organised from July 15. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP leader said since the Forest Department is a crucial stakeholder in forest lands, the Chief Minister should also involve the forest officials in the revenue conference.

He also demanded the State government to release the district, mandal and gram panchayat-wise list of applicants and the extent of land for which pattas have been sought before the start of revenue conference.
Reminding the Chief Minister the promises he had made on November 23, 2018 at a public meeting in Mahabubabad that he would sit on a chair and issue pattas to Adivasis for podu lands, and also his statement in July 2019 that he would take the entire official machinery to the tribal areas to resolve podu lands issue, Sanjay said that the BJP and tribals were ready to arrange chairs for him, if he was willing to stand by his words.

Pointing out that forest and police officials filing cases against Adivasis and preventing them from cultivating in the podu lands was creating a conflict-like situation in the agency areas, Sanjay has demanded that officials should abstain from harassing tribals in the name of Haritha Haram and other reasons, till the podu land issues were resolved.

TAGS
Bandi Sanjay K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS BJP
Comments

